EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $259,880.50 and approximately $71.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.04 or 1.00333963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.00769827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

