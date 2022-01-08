easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.