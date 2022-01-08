easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

ESYJY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

