Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDNA. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.