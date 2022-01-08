Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $$129.50 during midday trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of $118.95 and a 12 month high of $171.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

