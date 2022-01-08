VAULT (VAULT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,293.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $2,293.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00010643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.44 or 0.07411188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,662.88 or 0.99906072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,518 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

