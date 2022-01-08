JustInvest LLC Acquires 23,203 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

