Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.34 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

