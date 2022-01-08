Robinson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $472,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 405,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.58 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25.

