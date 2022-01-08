$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

