LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $75.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. 200,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,669. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

