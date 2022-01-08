ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

SSTI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. 16,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,496. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $327.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ShotSpotter by 116.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $304,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

