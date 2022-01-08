Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $66.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 423,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,476. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

