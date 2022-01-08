San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.