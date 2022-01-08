San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.44 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

