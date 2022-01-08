WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.41 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

