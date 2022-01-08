Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Digital Realty Trust worth $316,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

