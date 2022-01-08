Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 29,299 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

