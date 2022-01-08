Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

