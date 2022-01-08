Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

