CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

