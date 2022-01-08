Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,904 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $239,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $234,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

