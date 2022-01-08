Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 80,790 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $251,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $312.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.84. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

