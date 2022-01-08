BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 1,473.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.68% of BioNTech worth $1,112,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.33.

BNTX stock opened at $211.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.