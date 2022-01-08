CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,210,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.