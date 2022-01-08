3,435 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 220.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 40.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $233.18 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

