Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,497 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.