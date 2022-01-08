Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 521 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

