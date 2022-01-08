Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.77. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

