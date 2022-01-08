Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

EFAD stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

