Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,406 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

