Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,783 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

