Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 83,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 129,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

