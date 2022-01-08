Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,793,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $201.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.18.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

