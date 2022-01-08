We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.79. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

