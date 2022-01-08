BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.57.

Shares of ETSY opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

