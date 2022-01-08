Ghost Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $4.56 million and $58,506.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005481 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

