Zynecoin Hits One Day Volume of $7,220.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $7,220.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005481 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

