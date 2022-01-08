8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $628,952.83 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $628,952.83 and $567,605.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000858 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003148 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005323 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

