BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

