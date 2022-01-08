Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.71

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.71 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 249.15 ($3.36). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 257.15 ($3.47), with a volume of 803,607 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 264.87.

About Banco Santander (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

