Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Drops By 32.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. HUYA has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

