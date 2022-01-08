China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 391,913 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The firm has a market cap of £31.55 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

