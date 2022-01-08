Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 52-Week High at $274.14

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.14 and last traded at $273.45, with a volume of 249712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

