Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 52-Week High at $274.14

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.14 and last traded at $273.45, with a volume of 249712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.20.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
