Milestone Advisory Partners Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

