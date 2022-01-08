Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 74.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF opened at $28.35 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

