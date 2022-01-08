Milestone Advisory Partners Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 423,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.55 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74.

