Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 1,502 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

