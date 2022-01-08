Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New $211,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

