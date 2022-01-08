Milestone Advisory Partners Invests $544,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,381,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

