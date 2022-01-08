Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

